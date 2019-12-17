FAIRBORN — Jeanine K. Markwell, age 62 of Fairborn, passed away Sunday December 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 11, 1957 in Xenia, the daughter of the late Garner and Yvonne "Bonnie" (Fassold) Back. Jeanine was a longtime nurse, devoting her life to caring for others. She enjoyed reading, gardening, the beach, and especially spending time with her granddaughters. She is survived by two daughters, Heather Markwell, Kelly (Nick) Dalton; four granddaughters, Jordan Wilson, Audrey Dalton, Brooklyn Dalton, Josie Wilson; five siblings, Jeffrey (Sandy) Back, Greg (Marcia) Back, Colleen Savakinas, Cindy (Doug) Vanover, Kevin (Bess) Back; special friends, Cindy Anderson, Cheryl Sigler, Dana Leasure; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. The family would like to thank Dr. Lavelle, Milissa, Dr. Gordon & staff at the Kettering Cancer Center for the care they provided. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday December 19, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Troy Lowe officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. until the time of service. We would like to encourage everyone to volunteer or make donations to the Kettering Cancer Center. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.