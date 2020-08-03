FAIRBORN — Jesse D. Brashear, age 101, of Fairborn, Ohio passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Jesse was born February 24, 1919 in Viper, Kentucky. He was a veteran of World War II. Jesse is survived by daughter, Phyllis Guggenheim of Forest Hills, New York; 3 granddaughters and 4 grandsons and significant other, Shirley Lowry. Jesse was preceded in death by his wife, Reba R. Brashear; daughter, Jessie Garbanski. A funeral service will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home. Jesse's final resting place will be in Byron Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BurchamTobiasfuneralhome.com for the Brashear family.