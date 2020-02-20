Joan Carol Leonard

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Carol Leonard.
Service Information
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH
45385
(937)-372-1102
Obituary
Send Flowers

XENIA — Joan Carol Leonard, age 80, of Xenia, Ohio passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at her residence with her beloved husband, Lenny, at her bedside. She was born October 30, 1939 in Cleveland, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary Sherman. Joan is survived by her loving husband, Lenny; and 4 wonderful children: Sandy (Greg) Butler; Pat (Tom) Schwab; Vicky Tabak and Perry (Mallory) Tabak; a sister: June Dushaw; 4 grandchildren: Hannah; Devin; Katie and Little Bodhi; and many wonderful friends.

Joan collected teddy bears, enjoyed reading and was very compassionate towards animals. She retired from Fulmer's grocery in Xenia after 15 years.

Joan will be buried at Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to in her memory. Online condolences may be made to www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.