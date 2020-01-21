DAYTON — Joanne E. Daley passed away January 17, 2020 at The Hospice of Dayton, following a two week hospitalization at Miami Valley Hospital, at the age of 84. She was born June 12, 1935 in Dayton Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, of 53 years, William Edward (Ed) Daley (2011) her parents, Edward J. Stueve (1995), Martha Burkhardt Stueve (1979), her sister Virginia (Gino) Stueve Clark (2009). She was a member of Incarnation parish in Centerville.

She was a graduate of Julienne High School (1949) and a graduate of University of Dayton (1953) with a degree in Psychology. She is survived by four daughters and one son; Jan (Damian) Wooles; Jackie (Dan) D'Aurora; Judy (John) Perhamus Perry of Upland, CA; Mike (Judy) Daley; Jeanne (Dusty) Jones Rhodes of Morgantown, WV; thirteen grandchildren; Matt (Erin), Nick, Justin Daley, and Jessie (Andrew) Daley Cooper; Devon, Derek, and Dylan D'Aurora; Shannon (Jeff) Friend; Emily (Josh) Perhamus Hart and Cody (Eliza) Perhamus; Katie, Kevin, and Kelly Jones; and six great-grandchildren; Drew, Tyler, and Emily Friend; Sawyer and Finn Cooper; August (Gus) Perhamus Hart; sister Carol (Tom) Wittmann, brother Bill (Laurie) Stueve, sister Marcie (Frank, deceased) Rabe, several cousins, brothers and sisters-in-law, and nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial Friday, January 24, 11:00 a.m. at Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, January 23 from 4-8:00 p.m. at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Christ Child Society, UD Alumni, or Maple Tree Cancer Alliance.

Joanne was a breast cancer survivor who faced obstacles head on with determination and optimism managing multiple health issues quite independently at home. She lived her best life attending weekly yoga and personal training at Maple Tree Cancer Alliance. She was an inspiration to her fellow yogis. She was active and joined friends at book club, PEO and Christ Child meetings regularly. She was selfless with a kind and giving heart for those in need. Joanne gave the best hugs, was an incredible cook who passed along her love of food and baking to her kids. She was a soft and warm yet strict and practical Mom and a great listener. Her strong Catholic faith guided her always.

Joanne loved family, beach vacations, books, UD basketball (a Golden Flyer and former Flyerette), really good scotch, German wine, a good party, great food and particularly enjoyed the chance to travel with her kids in her last decade to Hawaii, St. John's, Germany and Italy.

She felt blessed to live near her large, loving, close-knit family, and had many caring friends but ultimately she was the blessing to so many others.

The family wishes to thank her amazing nurses and doctors at Miami Valley Hospital who provided excellent care and support to her and the family, specifically ICU and advanced care staff. Special accolades to her gifted physician, Dr. Siva Ambalavanan, a Godsend who added years to her life. He understood her wishes and helped her navigate her health journey over the last several years. Her family will never forget their kindness.