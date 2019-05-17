XENIA — Joanne Elizabeth Phoenix, age 72, of Xenia, Ohio passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born November 2, 1946 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of Clarence W. and Pauline Sanford Scott. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother: William Scott and a sister: Genevieve Scott-Corbett.

Joanne was a 1965 graduate of Xenia High School. She was retired from Central State University, where she also earned her Bachelor's Degree. She was a member of the United AME Church in Xenia. She was an avid bowler with leagues in both Xenia and Dayton. She was a great mother and grandmother and enjoyed trips traveling across the United States with them.

She is survived by her husband: Kenneth L. Phoenix, whom she married August 29, 1970; children: Veronica Drake, Trent (Michele) Scott and Kenneth E. Phoenix,; siblings: Robert (Janice) Scott; Edgar (Caroline) Scott; Ronald Scott; David (Diana) Scott; Shirley Crawford and April (James) Powell; grandchildren: Trent Scott Jr., Torren Drake, Brent Scott, Tyler Scott, Taylor Scott, Ian Drake and Franklyn Lofton; and 4 great grandchildren; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 11 AM Saturday, May 18th at the United AME Church, 286 E. Church St., Xenia, with Rev. Dr. John E. Freeman officiating. Interment to follow in Cherry Grove Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 AM Saturday at the church until the time of service. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.