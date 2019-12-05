YELLOW SPRINGS — Joe C. Nickoson, age 86, of Yellow Springs, peacefully passed away on December 2nd at his residence, surrounded by his family. He was born November 10, 1933 in Athens Ohio the son of Lloyd and Clara Belle Nickoson. He is survived by his wife Evelyn Nickoson, whom he married March 23 1957, and children, Cheryl Nickoson, Chuck Nickoson, Donna Reichert and Diane (Bob) Adkins of seven grandchildren; Jeremy Nickoson, Jason Nickoson, Derek Nickoson, Lindsey Reichert, Austin Reichert, Connor Reichert, Ashley Adkins and a brother Ralph (Barbara) Nickoson. He was preceded in death his parents, father and mother-in-law, his brother John Nickoson and his sister Ann Roberts. Joe will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A memorial service will be held at 5:00 PM December 7, 2019 at the First Church of Christ 441 Ledbetter Road Xenia, Ohio 45385 with Rev. R. James "Pete" Creamer. The family will receive friends 3:30 PM until 5:00 PM at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Joe's name to or the Parkinson Research Foundation (Parkinsonhope.org).

