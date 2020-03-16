XENIA — JoEllen "Jody" (Dabe) Jenkins, age 64, of Xenia, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. She was born June 13, 1955, to Wilton and Judith (Clevenger) Dabe. She is preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Timothy Earl Dabe; and sister-in-law, Jeannie Dabe. She is survived by husband; Terry Jenkins, daughters; Judith "Cortney" (David Wilson) Jenkins, Laura "Catie" (Cory) Brown, and Delena Chantel (Matthew) Six; brothers, Wilton (Wanda) Dabe, Myron (Debbie)Dabe; grandsons; Corbin Brown, Cayden Jenkins, Colton Brown, and Chase Brown; as well as, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. JoEllen enjoyed sewing, crochet, computer games, and socializing with family.

The funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM Wednesday March 18, 2020, at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 2040 W Second St. Xenia, OH 45385. The visitation will be held from 12:30 until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Jody's family. Online condolences may be made at mccolaughfuneralhome.com.