XENIA — Robinette, John E. "Ed", 73, of Xenia, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at his residence. He is preceded in death by his parents, John W. and Thelma (Silcott) Robinette. He is survived by his wife Becky Robinette; children Amber Robinette, Lisa Palme; grandchildren Patrick Palmer, Katherine Palmer and Maddie Robinette. He was a veteran of the US Army. His enjoyment came from spending time with his grandkids. He also enjoyed classic cars, riding motorcycles and boating. Family will receive friends at a walk through visitation at Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. from 5-8 PM Friday, June 19, 2020. A private committal service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton in his memory. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Becky and the family would like to extend a special thank you to the many special friends and other family for their love and kindness helping with Ed's care.