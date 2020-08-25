FAIRBORN — John F Kaempf, age 52, of Fairborn, Ohio passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. John was born July 3, 1968 in Dayton, Ohio to John & Nila Kaempf III. John is survived by his son, Kyle Kaempf; mother, Nila Kaempf; step-brother, Adam Kaempf; aunt, Rose Love; cousins, Gwendolyn Mayne, Heather Brackett (Tyler), Amanda Crabill (Brad), Jean Ann Smith, Diane Love, Gary Kemp and Patty Sharp as well as numerous other family and friends. John was preceded in death by his son, Evan; father John Kaempf III; grandparents, Carl & Jean (Lowrie) Love Jr. and uncle, John Love and cousin Larry Vandervier. John worked as a bill collector for many years in Fairborn, he also worked at Miami Valley Hospital and more recently at Spectrum. John was a Faithful member of Mary Help of Christian's Catholic Church and was a member of The Knights of Columbus. A visitation will take place on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 10am until 11am at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow visitation at 11am at the funeral home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BurchamTobiasfuneralhome.com for the Kaempf family.