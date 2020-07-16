1/1
John Henry Powell
1925 - 2020
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — John Henry Powell, age 94, of Alpharetta, Georgia died July 05, 2020 of natural causes. He was born August 05, 1925 in Preble County, Gratis, Ohio, the son of Ernest and Glenna Powell. He was the youngest of 11 children. He is survived by his wife Penny whom he married July 05, 1947. Also surviving are one daughter, Andrea (Parnell) Ladd of The Villages, FL., one son, Jim (Denise) Powell of Alpharetta, GA., eight grandchildren, Adam (Bethany) Ladd, St. Louis, MO, Allyson (Mathew) Jeffries, St. Louis, MO, Scott Powell, Nashville, TN, J.J. (Samantha) Powell, San Diego, CA, Chad Cattell, Berne, IN, Jason (Jessica) Powell, Cumming, GA, Jacob (Arabella) Powell, Woodstock, GA, Jenna Powell, Milton, GA, in addition, 12 Great Grandchildren survive. John was preceded in death by his parents, ten brothers and sisters, one son, John Michael Powell (2001) and a daughter, Lynn Lorraine Cattell (2009). John graduated from high school in Miamisburg, Ohio, lettered in both football and basketball, joined the Navy as a V-5 student at Duke University and was a Member of the Duke University football team that won the 1945 Sugar Bowl. He completed his V-7 Midshipman training at Notre Dame University as an Ensign in training. John finished his education at General Motors Institute in Flint, MI with a Bachelors of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. John was a ten year football scout for Beavercreek High School, Beavercreek, OH and a 15 year member of the Beavercreek, Ohio Board of Education serving multiple years as President of the Board. In 1972, he was elected to the All Ohio School Board by the Ohio School Board Association. John was an active member of Beaver United Church of Christ, served as secretary of their governing board and was a member of the choir. John was also an Associate Member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Celina, Ohio, serving on their Outreach Committee and spent time in Honduras with the World Gospel Missions. A Charter member of the Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Sugar Valley Country Club and a member of General Motor's TOMS Club. John retired as Manufacturing Manager from Frigidaire, a division of General Motors Corporation, Moraine City, Ohio and concluded his career as Engineering Manager for the Huffy Bicycle Division, Celina, Ohio. He was recruited by The International Executive Service Corps., Stamford, CT as a Volunteer Executive for 12 Years. He and Penny served in Jordan, Egypt, India, Ecuador and Sri Lanka, assisting third world Countries to improve their manufacturing operations. In 2018, John and Penny moved to Alpharetta, Georgia to be closer to family. Due to COVID-19, a Memorial Service and burial at Beaver United Church of Christ/Beavercreek Township Cemetery, Beavercreek, Ohio will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be sent or viewed at McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, www.McDonaldandson.com



Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
1 entry
July 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
L.W. McDonald and Son Funeral Home
