XENIA — John J. "Jack" O'Connor, 93, of Xenia, passed away Tuesday, December 31. 2019, at St. Leonard's, Centerville. He was born August 2, 1926, in Xenia, Ohio, the son of John and Helen Walsh O'Connor. He was a member of St. Brigid Church, where he was active with the Bereavement Committee, was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving during World War II, and was a member of Xenia Elks Lodge, #668. He retired from Conrail in 1986. He is survived by three daughters, Carmil (Rick) Mullaney, Lakeside Park, KY, Lynn (Mark) McDonald, Cincinnati, and Rose (Allan) Prater, Xenia, by two sons, Tim O'Connor (Terry Owen), Cincinnati, Patrick (Cynthia) O'Connor, Mason, a daughter-in-law, Tracy O'Connor, Seattle, WA, nine grandchildren, Margaret O'Connor, Brian O'Connor, Andrea O'Connor, Ryan O'Connor, Benjamin O'Connor, Ellen McDonald, Andrew McDonald, Jonathan Prater, and Drew Prater, a brother, Larry (Nancy) O'Connor, a sisters-in-law, Janice O'Connor, a brother-in-law, Francis Hoying, by numerous nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Irene C. (Hoying) O'Connor, on January 27, 2012, a son, Dennis O'Connor, his twin brother, Maurice "Marty" O'Connor, and by two sisters, Kathleen I. Wolary and Mary Ellen Schaumleffel. Jack will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am, Friday, January 10, at St. Brigid Church, 312 Fairground Rd., Xenia, with Fr. Andrew Cordonnier officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-8pm, Thursday, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Burial will be in St. Brigid Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the St. Brigid Memorial Program, 258 Purcell Ave., Xenia, OH, 45385, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.