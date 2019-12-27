BEAVERCREEK — John M. Keller, 76, passed away Thursday December 26, 2019 in Beavercreek, Ohio. John was born December 26, 1943 in Dayton, Ohio the son of the late Clyde and Mary (Edwards) Keller. John is survived by his wife: Beverly (Hook) Keller; sons: Jack Keller (Beth), John Keller (Ev) and Robert E Hull (Melinda); daughter: Beth Hull Williams ; sister: Margie Erickson (Curt); brothers: Charles "Pete" Keller and William Keller (Maureen). John is also survived by his grandchildren: Kayla Murray (Ryan), Morgan Hull, Mary Keller, Zachery Keller, Austin Keller, Sarah Keller, Madison Keller, and Scarlet Keller; and great grandchildren: Lillian Stethem, Tegan Murray and Kalem Diethorn. John was a member of the Xenia Friends Church and the IAEI. John enjoyed trains, reading, antiquing, yard work, John Wayne and especially liked seeing musicals. John served his country in the United States Navy and had the privilege of being part of the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. with other veterans and his son. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in John's name to the Xenia Friends Church. Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday January 2, 2020 at the Xenia Friends Church. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM Thursday January 2, 2020 at the church. Arrangements are in care of McColaugh Funeral Home 826 N. Detroit St. Xenia, Ohio. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.