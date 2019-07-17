XENIA — John P. King, Jr., 80, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was born October 6, 1938 to John P. King, Sr. and Elizabeth Ann King in Xenia, Ohio. He served in the United States Air Force as a radio operator. Once discharged, John worked for Super Value until his retirement. He was a Mason of the 32 degree and a Shriner for many years. John was also a HAM radio operator and a member of the BARC Club. He served the emergency services for Greene County using his HAM knowledge. John held membership with the Elks Lodge in Xenia, Ohio, as well. He will be missed by all who knew him and had the opportunity to spend time with him. John leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Linda L. King (Larch); sisters, Elizabeth King and Catherine King; five children, Jeff Larch, Gayle Broadie, Zondra Bagford, Jackie McCollum, and Joshua Bagford; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert "Clark" King. Interment will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Linda King at 7800 Dayton-Springfield Road, Fairborn, Ohio 45324. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the JERRY W. KINLEY FUNERAL HOME.