XENIA — John Richard Ford passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in Dayton, OH. Born on November 23, 1932 in Lincoln, IL., he was the son of the late Delbert and Tommy Ford. John is also preceded in death by his twin brothers, Delbert (Ellie), Don Ford, and niece Dawn Ford. John graduated from Mt. Pulaski High School in IL, before graduating from The Missouri School of Mines in Rolla, MO. He retired from Centek Corporation in Thomasville, GA as the plant manager and also retired from Vernay laboratories in Yellow Springs. John Ford was active in the Xenia community. He was a member of Faith Community United Methodist Church, where he served on many committees. He also volunteered at the Xenia Senior Center for many years. John was a naval aviator in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was a very caring person and was known for his bright smile and delightful sense of humor. John is survived by his wife of 27 years, Lynn Marie Ford of Xenia. Other survivors include his son, Mitchell Ford of Niagara Falls, NY, step-son Patrick M. Fitzgerald (Melissa), of Solon, OH, 4 nephews, Tom (Suzanne), Todd, Kevin (Jama), Kelby, sister-in-law, Sarah Ford and 4 grandchildren. Memorial services will take place at Faith Community United Methodist Church, Xenia, on November 15, at 10am with Pastor Andy Wagoner officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Faith Community United Methodist Church, 100 Country Club Dr., Xenia, OH, 45385, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.