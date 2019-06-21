XENIA — John Stanford Anderson II, 59 years old of Xenia, OH, passed away in Kettering, OH at Kettering Hospital at 11:27 am, June 16, 2019. He was born October 18, 1959 in Peru, IN to John S. and Mary G. Anderson (both deceased) Miami, IN. John married Jo Mikel in 1978 and moved from Miami, IN to Xenia, OH. Together, they had 3 daughters, Melisa Anderson (Nick Reiter), Janna Anderson (Mark), Maria Anderson (Brian Huss). In March 1990, he married Rhonda (Gebhard) Anderson and added her 2 children to his family and heart, Ian Gebhard (Ty Lea), and Amy Butler (Justin). He leaves at home along with his wife, 5 children, 1 granddaughter and 2 foster children. He has 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. John retired after 40 years of work at Key Chrysler in Xenia, OH. John thought a lot of his employer along with fellow employees that he had worked with throughout the years and even made a few really close friends while there. John enjoyed playing bass for "The Shotgun Band" over the last 34 years. He loved his fellow band members (Rick and Sherry Henderson, Doug Harlow along with Doug's wife Barb) as if they were family. As well as playing music, he enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, bowling, cooking and creating masterpieces in the kitchen, and watching baseball and basketball on T.V. John is also survived by 2 brothers and 7 sisters. Kevin Anderson (Becky) of Edmond, OK, Wayne Anderson (Stephanie) Miami, IN, Rebecca Fitzpatrick (Jerry) Miami, IN, Marla Davis of Goshen, IN, Teresa Abbott (Jeff) Peru, IN, Rhonda Harp (John) Miami, IN, Cheryl Sherry (Mike) Mexico, IN, Carol Malott-Anderson of Macy, IN, Ruby Patton (Ron) Peru, IN, and a tremendous amount of nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nephew, which are too numerous to count. John was husband, dad, foster dad, granddad, papaw, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. John had a loving heart and was loved by many. He will be greatly missed and this world lost a shining light. Before cremation, there will be a viewing for John on Sunday, June 23rd, from 2 pm to 4 pm at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Rd. Beavercreek, OH. Family and friends are welcome to visit.