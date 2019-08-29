FAIRBORN — John W. Syx, Sr., age 86 of Fairborn, passed away on Tuesday August 27, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born January 12, 1933 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Rae Syx and Edna (Adams) Watson. John was a Korean War veteran serving his country in the United States Army. He was retired from General Motors as a maintenance painter. John enjoyed wood carving, collecting coins, fishing, and hunting. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, John W. Syx, Jr.; and 2 sisters, Betty Lou Syx, and Donna M. (Syx) Parker. John is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley; four children, Kathleen Morgan, Christina (Wayne) Syx-Pyburn, Dale Syx, and Shane Syx; nine grandchildren, April Syx, Crystal (Korri) Reynolds, Luke Morgan, David (Victoria) Mason, Shanna Mason, Jennifer (Mike) Williams, Erin (Jason) Ison, Joanie Syx, and Brianna Syx; twenty five great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; and sister, Joyce Tyree; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. A funeral service will be held on Friday August 30, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, with Pastor Victor Brady officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will follow with military honors at the Donnelsville Cemetery. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Heartland Hospice, 580 Lincoln Park Blvd #320, Kettering, Ohio 45429. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.