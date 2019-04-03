XENIA — John Warren Simpson of Blanchester, Ohio, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the age of 87.

He was born on July 11, 1931 in Blanchester, Ohio, son of Walter B. and Violet (nee Ross) Simpson.

John graduated from Blanchester High School, he then went on to receive his Bachelor's Degree from Wilmington College and obtained his Master's Degree in Social Studies from Antioch University.

Having a passion for education, John worked as a teacher at Xenia City Schools from 1953-1983. After his retirement he moved back to his hometown of Blanchester where he held the position of Historian for the Blanchester Schools Alumni Association. He was a life member of the Ohio Education Association and National Education Association. His knowledge and love of local history lead him to work at the Blanchester Area Historical Society, where he held positions as president, treasurer, and museum curator. He enjoyed talking with people and sharing his knowledge.

John is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and a sister-in-law Jacquelyn Simpson.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Robert R. Simpson, Mary (Ralph) Chittum, Edna (Earl) Jasper, Donna (Robert) Murphy, Marjorie (Hartley) Lucas, Betty (Lawrence) Grossnickle, and Walter L. Simpson.

Inurnment will take place at Blanchester IOOF Cemetery, Blanchester, Ohio.

It was John's wish that no services be held but that he be remembered as people knew him.

Memorial donations may be directed to the Blanchester Area Historical Society, 103 E. Center St., Blanchester, Ohio 45107.

