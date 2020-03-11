FAIRBORN — Jolene Kay (Ison) Adkins, age 58 of Fairborn, passed away Monday March 9, 2020 at the after a brief illness. She was born December 10, 1961 in Xenia, the daughter of the late James and Joyce (Fassold) Ison. She married Earl D. Adkins on June 2, 1984 and they had two daughters, Vanessa (Andrew) Quinn of Cincinnati and Kasey (Jeff Rees) Adkins of Xenia. Also surviving are five sisters, Sandy Whitt, Jackie Newsome, Elaine Davis, Patty (Andy) Johnson, all of Fairborn, Pam (Roy) Keeton of Madison, IN; three brothers, Steve (Pam), Randall (Debbie), and Jerry Ison, all of Fairborn; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jolene had a big family that loved her dearly. She also leaves behind three dogs who will miss her greatly.

Jolene was employed in civil service at Wright-Patterson AFB, retiring in 2017 after 38 years of dedicated service. She was thankful for the many longtime friendships that she formed during her time at Wright-Patterson.

Jolene's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for the loving care they provided during her illness. Also, to everyone that took the time to call, visit, send a card, and for the prayers, love, and support during this difficult time.

A funeral service will be held on Friday March 13, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Rev. Michael Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 P.M. until the time of service at the funeral home. A funeral procession will leave Belton-Stroup Funeral Home on Saturday March 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. enroute to Byron Cemetery for an 11:15 A.M. committal service.

Jolene volunteered with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, so in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an animal group of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.