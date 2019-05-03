Jordan Alfred "Jay" Upham

Obituary
XENIA — Jordan "Jay" Alfred Upham, age 84, of Xenia, Ohio passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at . He was born July 30, 1934 in Conneticut, the son of Howard and Helen (Handren) Upham.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister: Nancy Gordon.

Jay is survived by his wife, Donna (Leath) Upham, whom he married on November 24, 1956; his children: Howard Andrew (Melissa) Upham of Greenville, SC; David J. (Linda) Upham of Greenville, SC; and Shannon Dean (Renee) Upham of Oxford, MI; 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

He was an US Air Force veteran serving from 1953-1957. Jay was retired from Kast Heating in Pontiac, MI. He enjoyed golf and antiques. He was a member of the Memorial United Presbyterian Church where he served as both Trustee and Deacon.

A memorial service is pending for a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family online at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (McColaugh Funeral Home Inc. 826 Detroit St., Xenia is in charge of arrangements.)
Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from May 3 to May 4, 2019
