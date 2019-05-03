XENIA — Jordan "Jay" Alfred Upham, age 84, of Xenia, Ohio passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at . He was born July 30, 1934 in Conneticut, the son of Howard and Helen (Handren) Upham.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister: Nancy Gordon.

Jay is survived by his wife, Donna (Leath) Upham, whom he married on November 24, 1956; his children: Howard Andrew (Melissa) Upham of Greenville, SC; David J. (Linda) Upham of Greenville, SC; and Shannon Dean (Renee) Upham of Oxford, MI; 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

He was an US Air Force veteran serving from 1953-1957. Jay was retired from Kast Heating in Pontiac, MI. He enjoyed golf and antiques. He was a member of the Memorial United Presbyterian Church where he served as both Trustee and Deacon.

A memorial service is pending for a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family online at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (McColaugh Funeral Home Inc. 826 Detroit St., Xenia is in charge of arrangements.)