XENIA — Joseph G. Noble, age 62, of Waynesville, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Xenia, Ohio on April 7, 1957, the son of Mary "Judy" Gardenier and Gene Noble.

He was preceded in death by his mother: Mary "Judy" Noble.

He graduated from Amanda Clearcreek High School and was a member of the St. Brigid Catholic Church in Xenia. He was employed with Otis Elevator Co. Joe and his wife enjoyed traveling on their Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was a "jack of all trades" kind of man, who lived simply on his farm. Most importantly, Joe loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife: Susan (Fraunfelter), whom he married June 7, 1980; his father, Gene Noble of Circleville; his children: Kiel (Jamie) Noble of Jamestown and Amanda (James) Gunn of Waynesville; grandchildren: Lane, Hudson, Sawyer, Cody and Ava Grace; and his siblings: Susan Noble of Lancaster; Jeff (Doreen) Noble of Batavia; Sharon (Kevin) Davis of Amanda, OH; Sandy (Jimmy) Davis of Circleville; Scott (Cindy) Noble of Lancaster and Jerry (Tammy) Noble of New Richmond; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Baldrick's Foundation to assist children like his granddaughter, Ava Grace, as she continues to fight her battle with cancer

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM Friday, June 28th at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 312 Fairground Road, Xenia with Fr. Andrew Cordonnier officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday from 3-7 PM at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. He will be buried at St. Brigid Cemetery, Xenia. Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.