Joseph L. West Jr. (1951 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph L. West Jr..
Service Information
Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home
527 Robert C. Henry Way
Springfield, OH
45506
(937)-460-7721
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Zion Baptist Church
565 E. Main St.
Xenia, OH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

XENIA — Joseph L. West, Jr. passed early Saturday morning on September 14, 2019. He was born to Rev. Joseph L. and Virginia L. Austin West on September 22, 1951. Joseph was a 1970 graduate of Xenia High School and also received a Certificate of Completion for his studies at the Jackson Technical School in Jackson, Ohio. While working at Central State University, he attended classes and in 1976 became a member of the Sigma Tau Epsilon Nu Chapter of the Technology Department. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Joseph L. West Sr. and Virginia L. Austin West, and brother-in-law, Rickie L. Canada. He leaves to cherish his memory, his sister, Gwendolyn J. Canada; brother, Daniel (Chrystal) West; nephew, Ryan L. West all of Xenia, Ohio; step nieces, Tammie Canada of Huntington, WV and Christina Glass of Munford, TN, and numerous great nephews and nieces. A memorial service will be Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 12 noon at the Zion Baptist Church, 565 E. Main St. Xenia, Ohio with Pastor Gary G. Chapman officiating. Family will bury cremains at their convenience. Thank you to the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home of Springfield, Ohio for their personal care. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.