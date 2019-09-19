XENIA — Joseph L. West, Jr. passed early Saturday morning on September 14, 2019. He was born to Rev. Joseph L. and Virginia L. Austin West on September 22, 1951. Joseph was a 1970 graduate of Xenia High School and also received a Certificate of Completion for his studies at the Jackson Technical School in Jackson, Ohio. While working at Central State University, he attended classes and in 1976 became a member of the Sigma Tau Epsilon Nu Chapter of the Technology Department. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Joseph L. West Sr. and Virginia L. Austin West, and brother-in-law, Rickie L. Canada. He leaves to cherish his memory, his sister, Gwendolyn J. Canada; brother, Daniel (Chrystal) West; nephew, Ryan L. West all of Xenia, Ohio; step nieces, Tammie Canada of Huntington, WV and Christina Glass of Munford, TN, and numerous great nephews and nieces. A memorial service will be Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 12 noon at the Zion Baptist Church, 565 E. Main St. Xenia, Ohio with Pastor Gary G. Chapman officiating. Family will bury cremains at their convenience. Thank you to the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home of Springfield, Ohio for their personal care. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com