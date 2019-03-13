JAMESTOWN — Joseph Liming 93, of Jamestown, Ohio, passed away Saturday March 09, 2019 at Dayton Hospice. He was born July 09, 1925 in Adams County, Ohio, to Harvey and Olive Inlow Liming. He served in the United States Navy and was a veteran of WWII. He retired from NCR after 32 years of dedication. Joe enjoyed water-skiing, boating, traveling and working outside. Joe was married 67 years to Janice Liming. He is survived by his wife, Janice (Steiner) Liming; son Kevin Liming (Diane); grandchildren: Greg Liming (Miriam), Emily Hopkins (Chris), Jackie Stivers (Branden) and sister, Frances Bowen. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Olive Liming; brothers: Albert Liming, Robert Liming, Frank Liming, Howard Liming, Wilma Faulkner and Mary Stethem. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. -11:00 A.M on Friday March 15, 2019 at Jamestown Church of Christ, in Jamestown, Ohio. Graveside service will follow at Silvercreek II Cemetery in Jamestown, Ohio. The Powers-Kell Funeral Home is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Jamestown Church of Christ, 152 West Washington Street, P.O Box 128, Jamestown, Ohio 45335. Condolences to Joe's family may be made to: www.powerskell.com.