XENIA — Josephine Gibson Stacy, 81, of Xenia, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, at Ohio's . She was born June 14, 1937, in Bath County, Kentucky, the daughter of Arthur and Elizabeth Martin Gibson. She was a member of Liberty Worship Center, Xenia, where she served as church treasurer for many years. She retired from WPAFB. She is survived by a son, Raymond (Brenda) Stacy, grandsons, Ray Stacy and Jeremy (Amanda) Stacy, five great-grandchildren, Cameron, Kyle, Alex, Jackson, and Olivia, by numerous nieces and nephews, and by many close friends, including special friends, Renee Stacy and Cathie Apgar. She was preceded in death by her parents, by twelve brothers and sisters, and by a friend, Boyd Brown. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Services will be held at 10am, Wednesday, April 17, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia, with Pastor Todd Martin officiating. Visitation will be held from 6-8pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Liberty Worship Center, 1180 Upper Bellbrook Rd., Xenia, OH, 45385, or to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH, 45420, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.