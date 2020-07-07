1/
Joyce Burke Paris
XENIA — Joyce Burke Paris, age 92, of Xenia, Ohio passed peacefully at home and went to be with the Lord on March 23, 2020. Due to the COVID19 restrictions, her memorial service was postponed. Family and friends are now invited to attend a memorial service for Joyce Paris on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Christ's Church located at 3370 Upper Bellbrook Road, Bellbrook. There will be a reception following at the Paris residence in Xenia at approximately 2 PM. Please contact the family for the address. There will be plenty of shaded areas outside for social distancing if desired and plenty of room inside with air conditioning. Condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.



Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-1102
