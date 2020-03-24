XENIA — Joyce Burke Paris, age 92, of Xenia, Ohio passed peacefully at home and went to be with the Lord on March 23, 2020. Joyce was born November 1, 1927, in Washington, D.C., the daughter of Thomas and Cleona Minchew Burke. She is survived by her son, Thomas M. Paris and Kathy (Johnson) Paris. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Patricia Walton, her husband Bob L. Paris (June 1, 2011) and her son Robert C. Paris (Lisa), who passed on August 11, 2017.

She is also survived by Rob and Lisa's grandchildren Natalie Paris, Cole Paris (Kella), great-grandchildren Isla and Anya Paris, Joseph (Ashley) Johnson and great-grandchildren, Rebekah and Emily Johnson; nephews Michael Walton and Mark Walton.

Her sons Tom, Rob and their families were the fulfillment of her hopes and dreams for family life. The love she felt for them she often expressed in simple poetry. Joyce had a wonderful career as an elementary school teacher in Greene County at McKinley and Spring Valley. She was a gracious lady, a gentle soul, a prayerful steward and a beacon of love and encouragement to all who knew her.

The joy of Joyce's life was the great romance she shared for 63 years with her husband, Bob L. Paris (June 1, 2012), that grew into a faith journey that led to the founding of four churches, including the Church of Christ, the New Covenant Fellowship, Church of the Messiah and Wings Christian Fellowship and support of several other Churches. She was a current member of the Christ's Church of Bellbrook. She graduated from University of Kentucky in 1949.

Joyce's heart yearned to be reunited with her beloved husband, a desire now fulfilled, and captured beautifully by her own hand:

Together forever in heaven above Together forever celebrating our love. Oh how happy we both will be Together forever, my true love and me. Among the bright stars we will dance We will continue forever our romance. I know heaven is a beautiful place. Where I'll be with my husband face to face.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Joyce's life during a memorial service, scheduled at the Christ Church of Bellbrook when the virus crisis has passed. In Joyce's memory, contributions may be made to Christ's Church of Bellbrook. Graveside services will be held at Bellevue Cemetery, Danville, Kentucky at 1:00PM, Friday, March 27, 2020. Condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.