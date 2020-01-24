Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Vest. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CEDARVILLE — Joyce would often cite this Bible verse found in Esther 4:14 "For such a time as this" as it applied to various life circumstances and to her children "I did not raise you kids to behave like this" as it applied to their shenanigans. Joyce Reba and her twin brother George Dwight were born to John & Rose Long in Dayton, OH December 1, 1942. Her brother lived only a few short weeks. Three sisters were to follow; Delores Adams, Janet (Jerry) Flexman & Rosemary (Clay) Hayre. After the death of their father, her mother married Fred Petry and two more sisters joined the family. Rhonda Petry & Frederica (Joe) Redelberger. Joyce married William Frank Wagner, Jr. in 1958. While trying to fulfill their dream of becoming farmers, Bill was tragically killed in a car accident in 1974, leaving her to raise their five children, Tammy (Tim) Clark, Bill (Trudee) Wagner lll, Joy (Andy) Kitzmiller, Rebecca (Becca) Wagner and John (Carla) Wagner. She did become a farmer's wife when she married Donnie Vest of Cedarville, OH in 1980. They adopted three sons, Jon (Tasha), Jacob (Marissa) and HD. Donnie preceded her in death in 2003 and HD in 2010. She was also preceded in death by her parents & brother-in-law Larry Adams. She was known as Grandma, Oma, GamGam and Abuela to Ted (Amy) Terrell, Travis (Kristen) Terrell and Trinity (Jake) Barok, Haylee, Nolan & Olivia Wagner, Georgia (Austin) Lewis, Zak Kitzmiller, Bella & Mason Johnson-Wagner, Kynslee & Dalton Vest and Christian & Kori Vest. Great grandchildren, Cougar, Tanner, Zeke, Jackson and Charlie Jane. Bonus grandchildren, John Silkey, Josh Shaw & Jaxson Lohr. Because of the losses in her life Joyce focused her attentions to her love language of gifts & words of encouragement to others via sending thousands of cards to a host of friends and family. She celebrated birthdays, anniversaries and recognized their personal struggles. If you were lucky you may have received a glitterbomb card or membership in "The Sock Club." Her joyous welcome into the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ took place January 22, 2020. Celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday January 25 in Cedarville OH at Grace Baptist Church. As our brother John fittingly said, "Mom will always be missed just like all the ones before her. There is comfort in knowing that she is not suffering and what a reunion she's having right now… I can only imagine…."

Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fairborn Daily Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close