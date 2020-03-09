YELLOW SPRINGS — Juanita V. Harris, 97, of Yellow Springs, Ohio, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Greene Memorial Hospital. She was born September 20, 1922, in Jackson County, West Virginia, the daughter of John E. and Edna M. Rardon Shockey. She was a member of Old Town United Methodist Church, and retired as a cook with the Xenia Community Schools after 30 years employment. She is survived by two daughters, Melva Knemeyer, Yellow Springs, and Helen (Jerry) Voiles, Waynesville, a son, James E. Harris, II, Yellow Springs, a son-in-law, John Osborne, Xenia, eight grandchildren, Tane Harris, James (Patricia) Harris, III, Tamara (Wade) Day, Heather (Brett) Caplinger, Michael (Stacey) Knemeyer, April (Chris) Ragland, Adam (Melinda) Voiles, Nicholas (Stephanie) Voiles, ten great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, a sister, Catherine Bourgeois, W. Va., a brother, John E. (Betty) Shockey, Jr., Fairborn, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James E. Harris, on August 27, 1994, a daughter, Barbara Osborne, a daughter-in-law, Dianne Harris, a son-in-law, Michael Knemeyer, a grandson, John Christian Osborne, and by a brother, Carrol Shockey. Juanita will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Services will be held at 11am, Friday, March 13, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia, with Rev. Ken Martin officiating. Visitation will be held from 10am Friday, until service time. Burial will be in Valley View Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Old Town United Methodist Church, 1639 US Route 68 N. Xenia, OH, 45385, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com