XENIA — Judy A. Stump, 78, of Xenia, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at Soin Medical Center. She was born August 31, 1940, in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of Norman and Erma Lawson Mangan. She was a member of the Xenia Church of Christ. She is survived by three daughters, Cindy (Donnie) Brittingham, Xenia, Connie (Sean) Henry and Lisa (Kelly) West, of Jamestown, 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, four sisters, Shirley (Bill) Wylie, Darla (Mike) Parrish, Desiree Mangan, and Patricia Sturm (Mangan), a brother, Joseph Mangan, several nieces and nephews, many close friends, including a special friend, Joyce Scheerschmidt, and by a close companion, her dog, Cody. She was preceded in death by her parents, her step-father, Raymond Mills, her husband, Rayburn G. Stump, on September 25, 2011, and by a brother, Jeff Mills. Judy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Services will be held at 10am, Thursday, May 2, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia, with Rev. Chuck Forsythe officiating. Visitation will be held from 6-8pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Emtombment will be in the Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum, Xenia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Xenia Church of Christ, 444 Country Club Dr., Xenia, OH, 45385, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.