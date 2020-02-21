JAMESTOWN — Judy G. Cox, age 71, of Jamestown, passed peacefully, surrounded by her children, on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Born in Lawrence County, Ohio, on July 29, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Lester Simpson and Eva Henderson Arehart.

Judy was a devoted homemaker. She loved attending church and takingcare of her family, including her beloved grandchildren. Judy enjoyed trips to the casino, playing the lottery and BINGO, as well as painting rocks and watching tv.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth 'Lee' Cox, and daughter, Shana Gail Cox.

Left to cherish her memory are daughters: Bobbi Jo (Cecil) Piner, Karri Mae (Josh) Thompson, Teri (Juvie) Chagoya, and very special daughter and caregiver, Pam Crum; sons: Wylie Crum, Kevin (Melinda) Wilson, and Kenny (Tonya) Cox; 19 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings: Thelma (Bill, dec.) Funk, Carla Tackett, Debbie (John) Hansen and Terry (Melissa) Wilson; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends at Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 5-7pm, and on Tuesday, from 11-12Noon, when a funeral service will begin, officiated by Pastor Trudy Leis. Burial is to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Bowersville. A meal and fellowship, after burial, will be held at the Bowersville Church of Christ Annex in Bowersville. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.