FAIRBORN — Judy (Conley) Kraker, 72, of Fairborn, passed away on Tuesday April 28, 2020. She was born on March 28, 1948 in Morgan County, Kentucky and was a 1966 graduate of Fairborn High School. She worked in customer service and enjoyed interacting with the public. She was also an avid seamstress. She was a proud mother and grandmother who dearly loved her family. She is preceded in death by her parents Renzoe and Minnie Christine (Bowling) Conley, brothers Curtis Conley and Dave Conley, sister Lola (Conley) Shuman, and son Glen Kraker. She is survived by her son Alan (Dawn) Kraker, 3 grandchildren Alissa, Kayleigh, & Cody Kraker, brother Dennie (Jackie) Conley; all of Fairborn, Ohio, brother Tim Conley of Florida, and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. The family will receive those wishing to pay their respects on Monday evening May 4, 2020 from 4:30 - 6:30 pm. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday morning May 5, 2020 at 11:00 am at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home,119 East Main Street, Fairborn with Pastor Derek Trenum officiating. Interment to follow at Byron Cemetery, Fairborn. Condolences may be expressed at www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from May 1 to May 2, 2020.