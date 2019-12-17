FAIRBORN — Kathryn Lynn "Kathy" Jones, age 53 of Dayton, passed away Friday December 13, 2019. She was born February 1, 1966 in Xenia, the daughter of Robert Jones and Betty Fuller. Kathy grew up in Fairborn and graduated from Fairborn High School in 1984. While in high school she was a member of the choir and played on the tennis team. She enjoyed attending church and going to restaurants. Kathryn is survived by her father, Robert Jones; mother, Betty (Dan) McNeeley; daughter Nikki Vetter; sister Pamela (John) Bevis; as well as extended family. Private services will be held by the family. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.