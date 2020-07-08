FAIRBORN — Katrina Frances Malone (Gillespie), age 60, passed away Sunday July 5th 2020. She suffered from an unexpected illness at Soin Medical Center. Katrina is preceded in death by her parents David and Frances Gillespie of Fairborn. She is survived by two children Ryan Malone and Kelly Slusher; She has two granddaughters, Emileah and Caitlyn; two sisters, Leida and Angela Gillespie; niece Saundra; and numerous other relatives and friends. Katrina's career was primarily childcare while working at Kinderhaus and the YMCA. She was very loving, compassionate and will be dearly missed. Viewing will be held at Victory Church, Reverend Ancil Carter and Pastor Derek Trenum, Fairborn, Friday July 10th from 11-noon. There will be a funeral service followed by a processional to Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ryan's Go-Fund-Me account to cover funeral expenses.