XENIA — Our lovely sister, Aunt, cousin and friend made her last earthly journey June 21, 2020. Kay as most of us called her was born January 11, 1951 in Xenia Ohio. There was never a more precious person. She loved family gatherings, outings and parties. Kay always had a beautiful smile for you, whether she knew you or not. To know Kay was to love Kay. She graduated from Xenia High School in 1974. She is following her parents, Harold A. Davis Sr. and Phyliss Crockett Davis. Also proceeding her are brothers Harold A. Davis Jr., Alan Dean Davis Sr. Sisters, Wanda Roberson and Barbara Lee Sutherland. Her late sister-in-law, Norma Davis and brother-in-law, C.C. Smith. Also left behind to see her another time, Ruth King Smith and Rodney Dale Davis. Kay left behind many nieces and nephews. Kristin King with whom she made her home with, Keven Davis, Kraig King, Courtenay King, Kim Roberson, April; Allen and Rob, Derrick L. Davis, Alan D. Davis Jr., Jovan Webster, Derrick A. Davis, Rico Bond and Jalyn Bond, Andre Prince ,Evan Davis, Kellen Davis, Ruth Hurd, Donna Hancock, Tony Dunson, Stephanie Dunson, Tracy Sutherland and the late Lisa Sutherland. Kay had twenty plus great nieces and nephews that loved her dearly as she loved them. Kay had some very special friends, Andrea J. Davis, Melanie Anderson, Beverly Green and Nasire Dotson. She was close with her former sisters-in-law, Bonnie Nixon, Jackie Davis and Sha'Chanda Webster Davis. Kay loved her great nieces and nephews! She was so fond of them. Kay was so proud to watch them grow into the adults they are today. They all helped keep Aunt kay vibrant and healthy with a love for life. Kay will forever be in the hearts of Keenon King, Kelby King, Kaitlyn Davis and Gregory King. She also loved animals and will miss her four legged friend Phylee Smith. Kay truly had a green thumb. She could revive an ailing plant back to full health. Kay was also a very giving person. She would often have little trinkets to give to those she loved. We will miss our Kay Kay until we see her again. We will be celebrating Kays life this Saturday July 4th by gathering at 194 Washington Rd off Route 380 in Xenia, Ohio. The memorial will promptly start at 12:00pm (noon). Feel free to bring a covered dish. We would appreciate it very much. Please call 937-352-5518 with any questions.