FAIRBORN — Kelli Michelle Hartley, 38, of Fairborn, Ohio, born June 18,1980, gained her Angels Wings on March 14,2019 to be welcomed by her father, Greg Hartley; grandparents, Larry and Julia Lundy, Bill and Wilma Hartley; uncles, Mike Hartley and Scott Lundy. Kelli was a teacher her entire life. She taught unconditional love, patience, coping, caring and the ability to accept differences in others. For these gifts I will be eternally grateful. She has made us all better people. Fly free with the Angels Kelli. Kelli is survived by her devoted family; mother, Debbie Hartley; brother and sister in law, Josh and Megan Hartley; nephew and nieces, Logan, Sydney and Kara Hartley; aunts, Pam Hartley, Teri Wilson, Kathy Christian, Pam Connolly and their families; her loving friends, Maribeth Smith and Amanda Thomas, who enriched her life in so many ways. Thank you to United Rehabilitation Services for the many years she had with you and Hospice of Dayton for the peace you provided our family. Services at the convenience of the family.

Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019

