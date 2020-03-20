XENIA — Kellie Jo Miars, age 52, of Xenia, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Soin Medical Center. She was born May 28, 1967 in Xenia.

Kellie was preceded in death by her grandmother, Gusta Brown and her nephew, Brent Miars.

She is survived by her mother and step father: Margaret (Brown) and Steve Bunch; father: Harvey Miars; brother: Leslie Miars (Brenda McQuinn) and sister: Heather Rhodes; and her grandpa: Robert Brown; step brothers: Stevie (Becki) Bunch; Shawn (Missy) Bunch; Josh and Jason Bunch; as well as many other family and friends.

She was attended the Promise Class at the Xenia Nazarene Church. She also worked at Greene Inc.

DUE TO RESTRICTIONS OF THE COVID-19 VIRUS, SERVICES ARE BEING HELD PRIVATELY. She will be buried at Spring Valley Cemetery.