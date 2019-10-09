FAIRBORN — Kenneth E. "Kenny" Mellon, age 71 of Fairborn, passed away Sunday October 6, 2019. He was born March 1, 1948 in Lynch, KY, the son of the late Troy and Jessie (Roberts) Mellon. Kenny served his country in the United States Marine Corps during Vietnam and operated Sugar Mellon's Club in Fairborn since 1994. In addition to his parents three brothers, Cecil, Phillip, and Steve preceded him in death. Survivors include four children, Bobby (Crystal), Dave (Dora), Kevin (Heidi), and Tim; 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; a sister, Reba Lotts; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family, and many friends. A funeral service will be held on Thursday October 10, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastors Ancil Carter and Neil Peterson officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at the Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery, Beavercreek. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.