Service Information Neeld Funeral Home 1276 North Detroit Street Xenia , OH 45385 (937)-372-3564

XENIA — Kenneth W. (Kenny) Haller, 92, died at Greene Memorial Hospital in Xenia on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, after several months of declining health. A Xenia native, Kenny was born Aug. 2, 1927, the son of John G. and Anna (Trubee) Haller. He attended St. Brigid School before joining the Navy at age 17 during World War II. When he returned after a deployment in the Pacific, he kept the promise he made to his mother and finished his education at Xenia High School. He married Annette (Madlinger) Haller on May 14, 1949, and they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this year. Kenny was on the Xenia Police force for 27 years. He served as a detective and retired as a sergeant in 1980. Later he was a Greene County Veterans Services Officer. Kenny was an avid hunter and fisherman. (He loved his Boston Whaler.) He enjoyed packing up the kids in the family station wagon and camper every summer to explore the great outdoors. Kenny and Annette spent many winters in Florida, boating, fishing and making new friends. Kenny also loved hitting the golf courses. A coach for grade-school boys basketball at St. Brigid for many years, Kenny also coached boys baseball and was an umpire for the Babe Ruth League. Many friends and family members fondly remember Kenny surprising their little ones by donning his Santa suit for a holiday visit. His appearance was perfect — right down to his twinkling eyes! A 50-year member of the Knights of Columbus, he was a lifelong member of St. Brigid Parish. Kenny is survived by his wife; children Stephen K. (Doretta) Haller of Bellbrook; Clarann (Warren) Tinney of Tavares, Fla.; Margaret Haller (Mike Reagon) of Windsor, Col.; Susie (John) Hayden of Richmond, Va.; and Kent (Mary) Haller of Xenia; grandchildren Christopher Seedle, Olivia Allen, Erica Haller, Casey Haller and Thomas Haller; great-grandchildren Walter and Logan Lewis, and Landon and Owen Allen; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Brigid Church in Xenia at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Burial will follow in St. Brigid Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Brigid Memorial Program.

Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019

