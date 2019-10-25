FAIRBORN — Kenneth R. Carsner, age 73 of Fairborn, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019. He was born February 2, 1946 in Dayton, the son of the late Donald Carsner and Vera (Harold) Morrison. Kenny was a heavy equipment operator with Martin Marietta – Fairborn Sand & Gravel, retiring after 46 years of service. He took great pride in his gardening and yard work; and in addition to spending time with his family, he enjoyed fishing, old cars, and was a corn hole champion. Kenny was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1068 in Fairborn; and was an avid Cincinnati Bengals, Reds, and OSU fan. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Curtis Carsner. Kenny is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sandra; daughter, Lisa Carsner Emanoff; son, Donald Neil Carsner; four grandchildren, Miranda Emanoff, Kenneth Chase Carsner, Kyle Carsner, Donald "DJ" Carsner; three great-grandchildren, Atalee Rae Carsner, Kensley Rose Carsner, Waylon Lee Carsner, two sisters, Donna Powers, Phyllis Brooks; sister-in-law, Martha Carsner; as well as many extended family. A visitation will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday October 29, 2019 at 10:30 A.M., Pastor H. Wesley Barnhill officiating. Burial will follow at the Medway cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.