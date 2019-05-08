Kenneth Ray Puckett-Silcott Jr. (1979 - 2019)
Service Information
Burcham Tobias Funeral Home
119 East Main Street
Fairborn, OH
45324
(937)-878-0711
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, May 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Gospel Training & Outreach Center
24 N. West St
Fairborn, OH
Memorial service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Gospel Training & Outreach Center
24 N. West St
Fairborn, OH
Obituary
FAIRBORN — Kenneth Ray Puckett-Silcott Jr. age 40 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mom, Phyllis (Puckett) Milby; grandparents, Kathleen (Page) & Litford Puckett Jr., Barbara & Lee Glassburn, and Rosella (Miller) Milby; and brothers, Jeffery Silcott & Nicholas Silcott. Kenny is survived by his dad, Dale Milby; father, Kenneth Puckett; mother, Teresa (Hilderbrand) Sharpe; sisters, Charlotte Milby, Angel (Puckett) Allen, Chrissy Puckett, and Michelle Sharpe; brothers, Rick Puckett, Patrick Hilderbrand Sr., and Buddy Smith; as well as numerous family members and friends. He was born February 3, 1979 in Xenia, Ohio. Kenny went on to graduate from Fairborn High School. A gathering of friends & family will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 1:00 PM until the time of memorial services at 2:00 PM at Gospel Training & Outreach Center, 24 N. West St. Fairborn, OH 45324. Final resting place in Byron Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from May 8 to May 9, 2019
