DAYTON — Kenneth Tyler Williams, age 61 was born March 2, 1958 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Jack Williams and Thelma (Rogers) Williams. Kenneth, also known as Kenny or Old School spent most of his life living in Dayton, Ohio. He was educated through the Dayton Public School system. Attending and graduating from Dunbar High School. Kenny was in the Dunbar Wolverines marching band, playing the drums and leading that section. Kenny had many jobs during his lifetime but the one he talked about the most was his travels with his older brothers (James) band, The Ohio Players. Kenny spent many years traveling the world, meeting new people and seeing new places.

Kenny was a devoted and loving father, grandfather and at one point, husband. He was the stitch that held the family together. Kenny was known for putting smiles on others faces and brightening everyone's day. Kenny enjoyed his classical music, collecting valuable items and playing his racing video games. Kenny loves making others happy even if it meant putting himself second.

On Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 9:20 am Kenneth Tyler Williams was called home by the Lord. Kenneth was survived by his three siblings, two brothers Ronald Williams and James Williams and a sister Paula (Williams) Reese. Also his eight children, four sons and four daughters: Adrian Kendall, Tyler Williams, Andre Williams, Joi Williams, Kimberly Williams, Ki'Erra Williams and his two step children, Dar'Reana Harmon and Cam'Ron Belton. Kenny has many grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews that will all continue to share his loving ways.