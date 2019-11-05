XENIA — Kenneth W. McCoy, 93, passed away Sunday November 3, 2019 in Xenia, Ohio. Kenneth was born June 24, 1926 in Xenia, Ohio the son of the late Waldo and Lucy (Ashmore) McCoy. Along with his parents Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife Marjorie McCoy and 8 siblings. Kenneth is survived by his daughters: Linda K. McCoy, Judy L. Latham, and Lisa J. Dunckelman (Allen); sons: Larry K. McCoy and Dennis K. McCoy (Tina). Kenneth is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and numerous other nieces, nephews, and other family members. Kenneth was a member of the Old Town United Methodist Church , and the Old Timers Club. Kenneth enjoyed woodworking, fishing, camping and traveling, candy making, and baking. Memorial contributions can be made in Kenneth's name to the Legacy Village Foundation 695 Wycliffe Dr. Xenia, Ohio 45385.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Friday November 8, 2019 at the McColaugh Funeral Home 826 N. Detroit St. Xenia, Ohio. The family will receive friends Thursday November 7, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow the funeral service at the Woodland Cemetery Xenia, Ohio. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.