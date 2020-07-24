FAIRBORN — Kent Gregory "Kage" Birkholz, June 23, 1959 - July 20, 2020, was a Fairborn guy. He was born at WPAFB and went through the Fairborn public school system. As a kid he was an active member of Boy Scout Pack 72 and went on to become an Eagle Scout. Kage had a colorful career spanning many different occupations from stockbroker to law enforcement, and, most recently telecommunications work with Time Warner. His work life was cut short by health issues when he was medically retired. After that he rediscovered his love of the outdoors. He spent days fishing, hunting and enjoying nature. Kage was also an avid gun collector and ghost hunter, yes ghost hunter, as well! Friends could not help but laugh when Kage was around. He had a wicked sense of humor and eclectic tastes in music, a great singing voice and played the guitar. He had a generous nature and would do anything within his power for a friend. As a final kind gesture Kage donated his body for the furthering of medical research to the Wright State Anatomical Gift Program. Kage is survived by his mother, Arlene Birkholz, his son, Zachary Birkholz, Zachary's wife, Megan, 2 grandchildren, Cameron Sutton and Carly Birkholz, and his sister Debra White. He was welcomed to the other side by his father, William L. Birkholz and his son, Travis Birkholz. It is the family's expectation that Grandpa Bill is fishing with Kage and Travis today and all is well!