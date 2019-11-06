XENIA — Kim Melody {Bundenthal} Geis, of Xenia, OH formerly of Tipp City passed away Sunday November 3, 2019 at The Ohio State University Hospital, having fought the good fight much of her adult life with her health, to live life on her own terms. We all like to think we are a gift and born December 22, 1960, just three days shy of Christmas, Kim was a gift to all that knew her well. She will join those that have preceded her in death; her parents, Edward and Mildred {Fiddler] Bundenthal, husband, John Geis Jr. and brother, Jerry Bundenthal. She is survived by her beloved son, John Geis (Alexandria Hicks) as well as a round spoiled daschund answering to the name of Auggie Doggie. Also surviving are her siblings; Gail Bond, Allen (Sandy) Bundenthal, her twin brother, Kent Bundenthal and Amy (Jami) Johnson as well as a large family of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends and her companion Rick.

Kim was a graduate of Tippecanoe High School and JVS in 1979. She was a long time resident of Xenia, OH and worked as a Medical Records Technician for Miami Valley Hospital. To those she played cards with - Good Luck winning without her. To those she watched classic TV – Good luck determining who the actors were before they were well known. This world is a less funny place with the loss of her sense of humor, wit and sarcasm. Kim will certainly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral service 10:00 AM, Friday November 8, 2019 at FRINGS AND BAYLIFF FUNERAL HOME, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371; burial will follow in St. Paul's Cemetery, Yellow Springs, OH. Visitation 5:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday November 7, 2019 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.fringsandbayliff.com