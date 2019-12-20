WAYNESVILLE — Kimberley L. Gentner Conn, age 58, currently of Waynesville, Ohio passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at . She was born July 17, 1961 in Xenia. She was preceded in death on December 2, 2019 by her father, Harold J. "Hoot" Gentner. Also preceding her in death is her sister: Dana June Cook; and grandparents; Thomas and Lena Roberts; Arthur and Mary Rockhold; and Harold and Lilly Gentner.

She is survived by her mother: Wilma Jean Rockhold Parker of Middletown; her partner, Tim Beam of Waynesville; sons: Joshua Conn and Shane (Talia) Hall; extended family: Ben; Nate and Brittany Conn; John and Ashley Reed; Brian (Ariel) Beam; Krista Beam (Stephanie); Katlin (Jason) Beam; a brother: Justin (Ashley) Parker; grandchildren: Angel; Gabriel; Ragnar; Raylan; Jade, Javan; Jetta and Justice; nieces and nephews: George; Jessica; Clayton; James; Cody and Amelia; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Kim attended the Nazarene Church as a child. She enjoyed plants and gardening, cooking and especially shopping. She retired from TWIST. Most importantly, she was concerned about her family and looking after them.

Kim was very specific in requesting that the Rockhold Family, the Big Beam Family and all her friends know how much she appreciated them and all the support they gave her throughout her illness. "They have been right by my side with words and actions all through my journey."

A service will be held 11:30 AM Monday, December 23rd at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia, with Rev. Donald Payne officiating. Interment to follow in New Burlington Cemetery. Visitation will be held 10:30 AM Monday until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.