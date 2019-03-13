Obituary Print Lamarr Hamman | Visit Guest Book

CEDARVILLE — Lamarr T. Hamman, 90, Cedarville, passed away near his residence on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Lamarr was born September 22, 1928 and was a lifelong resident of Cedarville, OH. He was a graduate of Cedarville High School. He took over his father's business, Hamman Dairy, when he was a teenager and loved to share stories of his days in the milk business. Around 1970, he started working for Antioch College where he eventually became the head of security. Lamarr will be remembered for his passion of antiques, his love of his dogs, and being a jokester with a great personality. He is survived by his son, Max Hamman, Springfield; Granddaughter, Renee (Cody) Kohl, Springfield; Grandson, Zach Hamman, Columbus; and many friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Hamman; parents Harry and Hester Hamman; sister, Joan Schlumbohm; son in law, Gary Everhart. He sadly passed the same day as his daughter, Marla Everhart, and devoted dog, Cheuy. Services will be held privately. The burial will take place at North Cemetery, Cedarville. Condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting jacksonlytle.com Contributions can be made to the Cedarville Opera House. Lamarr will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019

