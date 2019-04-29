XENIA — Larry Clyde Evans, 66, passed away peacefully at home March 4, 2019 with his loving and devoted wife Judith Ann (Howard) by his side. He was born on October 13, 1952 to Lula Evans and Clyde Evans of Dayton. Larry was a retired successful owner and operator of Evans Painting. He had a love for hunting and fishing and was an avid member of the NRA. He was preceded in death by his parents. In addition to his wife, survivors include daughter, LeeAnn Hooper Lawson Hess, son Christopher Lawson and his wife Sarah, daughter, Shelly Evans, son, Larry Clyde Evans, 13 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, siblings Tom Evans and his wife Sandy, Gary Crain, Bob Crain,Shirley Crain, Janet Crain and numerous brother and sister-in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Larry was a true renaissance man, and will be missed by all who loved him. A Celebration of his life will be held on May 11, 2019 at 1 o'clock at Evangelical United Methodist Churches 195 W. 3rd St., Xenia, OH 45385. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to his wife Judy to assist with expenses following Larry's extended illness.