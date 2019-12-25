Larry E. Ross Sr.

Obituary
FAIRBORN — Larry E. Ross Sr. 75 of Fairborn, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019. He was born in McArthur, OH on February 16, 1944 to James Ross and Susan Gilliam Mitchell. He was preceded in death by his parents; and 2 brothers, Jimmy and Merrill. Larry is survived by his wife of 43 years, Janet S. Ross; children, Larry Ross Jr. and wife Kim, Patricia Watts and husband John; sister, Viva J. Crow; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was so beloved and will be greatly missed. Condolences may be shared at www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019
