YELLOW SPRINGS — Larry Henry Kimbro was born on March 10, 1936, in Nashville, TN, the son of the late Mr. Henry Kimbro and Mrs. Nellie Bridges Kimbro. Larry was educated in the Nashville public schools. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from The Tennessee State Agricultural and Industrial University in 1957. He was employed at Wright-Patterson AFB as a Budget Analyst. During that time, he received his Master of Science in Business Administration from Central Michigan University. He worked at Wright-Patt for over 35 years before he retired in 1996.

He was a faithful member of Central Chapel AME Church where he was elected to serve on the Trustee Board. He was also a member of the Sons of Allen, a Connectional men's fellowship of the AME Church; and served as an usher/greeter. He was a member of the Freemasons (33rd degree) and Shriners International.

On Monday, December 9, 2019, after many battles fought and victories won, Larry transitioned into Heaven. He leaves to mourn his passing his wife of 37 years, Carolyn Walker-Kimbro, three children: a son, Kevin Sean (Shayla) Kimbro, Durham NC; two daughters, Sharisse Edwards Kimbro (C. Robert Austin, IV), Evanston, IL. and Alicia Nicole Kimbro, Springfield, OH. Grandchildren: Kaitlyn Kimbro, Keith Kimbro, Noah Jones and Asher Jones; his "play" daughter, Jerrika Rhone; one brother, Phillip (Demetria) Kimbro; three sisters, Harriet Kimbro Hamilton (Herbert), Maria Kimbro Drew (Don), and Geraldine Kimbro Eggleston; his dear friends, John E. Freeman, Jimmie Peacher, and "Kentucky Bob" Drury; and a host of other friends and family.

Services for Larry Kimbro will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Central Chapel A.M.E Church, 411 S. High Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio. Visitation is at 10:00 a.m. until time of service which will be at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dwight Smith officiating and Rev. Dr. John E. Freeman Eulogist. Interment will be on Monday December 15, 2019 at Dayton National Cemetery at 11:30am. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.