JAMESTOWN — Larry David Myers, 69, of Jamestown, Ohio, passed away Sunday May 19, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. He was born in Xenia, to Harry and Hazel (Snider) Myers, on January 14, 1950. Larry was married 48 years to his wife, Cathy (Cummings) Myers, he also served in the United States Army. Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, gambling and cooking. He retired from Apex Tool in Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by his wife, Cathy Myers; two children: Renee Houghton, Rachel Myers; 4 grandchildren: Lindsay Faulkner, Hannah Houghton, Makayla Grooms, Gavin Grooms; three great-grandchildren: Destinee Faulkner, Raiden Houghton, Cambrie Davis; one brother, Richard "Dick" Myers. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Hazel Myers and one brother, Phillip Myers. Memorial donations may be made to: Silvercreek Township Fire and EMS, 28 East Xenia Street, Jamestown, Ohio 45335. Cremation has been scheduled and as Larry requested, there will be no services. Condolences to Larry's family may be made to: www.powerskell.com