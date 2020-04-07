FAIRBORN — Larry R. Royse, age 72 of Fairborn, passed away Friday April 3, 2020. He was born April 30, 1947 in Dayton, the son of the late Robert Jennings and Leola Florence (Johnston) Royse. Larry served his country in the US Air Force from 1965-1969, and while stationed in England met his beloved wife, Jessica. They were married for 52 years. Following his military service he was employed as a letter carrier with the US Postal Service in Fairborn, retiring after over 26 years of combined federal service. Larry was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing in two golf leagues. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by several siblings, most recently by his youngest brother, Steven B. Royse. Survivors include his wife, Jessica; numerous siblings, nieces, nephews, other extended family, both here and in England and Norway, and many friends and neighbors. Due to ongoing concerns for public health and safety, a memorial gathering will be planned at a later date. The family will have a graveside service at Byron Cemetery on Thursday April 9, 2020 at 11:00 A.M., Beacher Webb officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 or hospiceofdayton.org. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at BeltonStroup.com.